Generative AI generates real worries of identity privacy and data accuracy

Many are quick to point out that this sort of technology is still only experimental, and therefore expecting perfection while they are still in their infancy is unfair. Maybe so. But there are other important points about the rise of Generative AI models that risk getting lost in the noise. For instance, how do these programs treat privacy? As it is, we live in a world of dying privacy. I’m willing to bet that at least Apple, Google and Facebook (and likely many other firms) know exactly where I’m sitting as I type this column out on my keyboard. And so do a handful of governments, not all of them benign. When I used Bard earlier today, it gave me the option of Kannada; it’s clear it knows I’m in Bangalore.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}