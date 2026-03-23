The simultaneous patent expiry of Ozempic’s active ingredient in China and India on Friday was a watershed moment. Until now, these weight-loss drugs have been available largely to people with means. The launch of affordable generic versions will be a levelling force in healthcare, with global consequences.
Generic versions of weight-loss drugs are a bulky opportunity for Chinese and Indian drugmakers
SummaryThe simultaneous patent expiry of Ozempic in China and India has seen generic makers jump in. Low cost production in high volumes affords them an export opportunity as well as this drug is adopted in large numbers not just to treat diabetes but for weight-loss around the world.
The simultaneous patent expiry of Ozempic’s active ingredient in China and India on Friday was a watershed moment. Until now, these weight-loss drugs have been available largely to people with means. The launch of affordable generic versions will be a levelling force in healthcare, with global consequences.
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