Generic versions of weight-loss drugs are a bulky opportunity for Chinese and Indian drugmakers

Public health will benefit most. According to the Lancet, China had 402 million people living with obesity five years ago. That number will grow 56% by 2050 to nearly half the population. India had 180 million individuals with the disease in 2021, with the figure expected to more than double to 450 million in about 25 years. Obesity is known to increase the risks of diabetes, coronary artery disease, hypertension, stroke and other conditions.