Genetic engineering can go wrong: programmable biology without rules could end up as a nightmare

Today, for about $29, you can buy a petunia that glows in the dark. The Firefly Petunia, sold by synthetic biology company Light Bio, was created using genes from luminous mushrooms and emits a soft green light from its buds.
After receiving approval from the US Department of Agriculture, it became the first bioluminescent plant to be sold to the public. Even though the condition of sale specifies that it is for personal use only, a petunia can grow from a cutting placed in a glass of water—which means that beyond the terms of the contract, there is nothing to keep this engineered organism from proliferating.
The Firefly Petunia was created by a process increasingly referred to as programmable biology, a phrase inspired by the software industry. Earlier this month, researchers at the Arc Institute released a system called Proto, which took this analogy further than ever before by releasing a programming language for biology.