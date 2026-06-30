Genetic engineering can go wrong: programmable biology without rules could end up as a nightmare

David Collingridge best described the dilemma we find ourselves in. Early in the life of a new technology, when it is still easy to implement the controls we need, we do not yet know enough about it to act. By the time we know enough, the technology has spread too far to effectively control. Programmable biology makes the Collingridge dilemma all the more acute. By the time we realize the harmful outcomes that could occur, it will be too late to undo.