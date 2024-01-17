Genetic studies: Let’s cast a wider DNA net
Summary
- Elevated genetic risk of multiple sclerosis among northern Europeans has been traced to ancient animal farming by their ancestors. As DNA research advances, human remains can reveal much that could help fight illnesses, but these studies are too narrow.
In a paper published this week in Nature, part of a series of insights about ancient peoples, researchers compared thousands of ancient and modern genomes to unearth new information about multiple sclerosis (MS). The findings help scientists make the case that northern Europeans’ elevated risk of MS is a 5,000-year-old relic of becoming sheep and cattle herders. Mutations that make some people more vulnerable to the neurological condition once had a useful function, protecting their ancestors from pathogens. In other words, in battling some diseases, we’re up against thousands of years of evolution. No wonder finding good medicines is such a slog.