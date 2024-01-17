Genetic studies: Let’s cast a wider DNA net

Ideally, the new data will let us explore other health conditions too, as there are plenty of diseases where this type of data can help. As that work evolves, the field must do better a job of expanding the study of ancient (and modern) DNA beyond Europe and North America. Although all humans are genetically very similar, our evolutionary pasts might differ—and, as this MS paper nicely highlights, those histories can affect our understanding of current health issues. Some of the focus on European ancestors is practical. Ancient DNA is better preserved in colder, drier climates, making it harder to extract useful genetic information from samples in, say, the tropics. But researchers say funding for projects in less-represented populations has lagged significantly. The problem is not limited to ancient DNA. Much of the work in modern genetics has been devoted to studying people outside of North America and Europe. Asgari points out that 80% of large genetic studies focus on populations of European ancestry, yet that group makes up just 18% of the global population.