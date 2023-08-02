Genetically modified corn is welcome but won’t help much

The GMO debate has gone from skirmishes about labelling corn chips to matters of survival. Bayer’s new product has helped usher in a fairly sudden plot twist in the story of US agriculture. The conflict between the farming industry and environmentalists over GMO crops has been replaced by discussions about how genetic engineering can help humanity endure a hotter world. Such crops are a testament to our capacity to solve problems. But the more ingenious our methods, the more likely we are to avoid fixing the core issues driving the crisis. As the effects of climate change intensify, human beings will be stuck in an endless cycle of increasingly frantic adaptions if we don’t focus on decarbonizing economic output and preserving the delicate balance of the ecosystems we depend on. ©bloomberg

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}