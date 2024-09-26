Opinion
Genetically modified crops: Widen consultations to reduce food security risks
Summary
- As the Indian government pushes ahead with a newly set-up committee for policy advice on GM crops, it must heed the Supreme Court and take duly diverse views into account as a prudential measure. We need higher yields for food security, no doubt, but safely so.
There is the letter of the law and then there’s the spirit of the law. The letter could be followed while ignoring the spirit. This is not lost on the government, which might be veering that way on genetically modified (GM) crops.
