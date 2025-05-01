Non-executive directors needn’t get caught up in cases of corporate fraud
SummaryThe Gensol-BluSmart scandal has raked up this issue again. Non-executive directors are often clueless of fraudulent acts but still risk being arrayed with perpetrators. Thankfully, a legal provision shields the former from prosecution in cases that have no prima facie evidence of their role.
The Gensol-BluSmart crisis has drawn corporate fraud in India’s startup ecosystem into the spotlight. It has sparked a debate over a ‘fake it till you make it’ culture and whether it’s driven by sheer greed, naive optimism or intense pressure to keep the company’s stock on an ever-rising curve.