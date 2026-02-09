Geo-economics: Why India’s interim trade deal with the US matters more than its tariff math
On balance, the deal’s framework tilts a re-globalizing world in India’s favour even if it has some bits to carp about. But the pact being forged is best seen as an opportunity. It’s now for economic agents to look outwards, raise their game and focus on their strategic edge.
In a world of trade roiled by US President Donald Trump, it is good news that choppy seas promise to settle for shipments between Indian and American ports. Only a framework for an interim trade deal has been decided so far, but it lets us look farther over the horizon with anticipation.