An 18% US tariff counts as preferential market access and we need not compare it with India’s zero-duty list for this deal to spell net positive results for us; this game defies such easy math. Sure, some local manufacturers are likely to sweat under the pressure of eased imports, but our output must get cost competitive in any case, especially with this sector being reshaped globally by technology. Our long aim, after all, is to snap into global value chains.