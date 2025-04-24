A sunscreen for Earth? Assess the risks first
SummaryGeo-engineering is being pursued by private companies looking to ward off climate change and/or gain carbon credits. But it must be studied and regulated, as its unintended consequences could include lasting damage.
More than a dozen private companies around the world are looking to profit from extreme measures to combat global warming—filling the sky with sunlight-blocking particles, brightening clouds or changing the chemistry of the oceans. We live in precarious times when it’s not hard to find the technology and money to change the Earth’s climate. The problem is that nobody knows how to control the unintended consequences.