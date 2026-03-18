India’s corporate skyline has expanded rapidly over the past three decades. Tech campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, logistics parks along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and multiple warehouse clusters on city outskirts reflect a country building the infrastructure of a modern economy. Yet, much of this expansion has been planned around connectivity, labour access and land prices. Climate risk has rarely figured in the blueprint.
The geography of business presence is being transformed by the reality of climate stress
SummaryBusiness site decisions are fast becoming climate bets, with the long-term value of corporate property at stake. As heat, floods and infrastructure stress intensify, location choices are driven by the environmental risks that real estate valuations increasingly face.
India’s corporate skyline has expanded rapidly over the past three decades. Tech campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, logistics parks along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and multiple warehouse clusters on city outskirts reflect a country building the infrastructure of a modern economy. Yet, much of this expansion has been planned around connectivity, labour access and land prices. Climate risk has rarely figured in the blueprint.
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