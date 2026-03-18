The geography of business presence is being transformed by the reality of climate stress

India’s corporate skyline has expanded rapidly over the past three decades. Tech campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, logistics parks along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and multiple warehouse clusters on city outskirts reflect a country building the infrastructure of a modern economy. Yet, much of this expansion has been planned around connectivity, labour access and land prices. Climate risk has rarely figured in the blueprint.
India’s corporate skyline has expanded rapidly over the past three decades. Tech campuses in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, logistics parks along the Delhi-Mumbai industrial corridor and multiple warehouse clusters on city outskirts reflect a country building the infrastructure of a modern economy. Yet, much of this expansion has been planned around connectivity, labour access and land prices. Climate risk has rarely figured in the blueprint.
That omission is becoming harder to ignore. Floods, extreme heat and infrastructure breakdowns are increasingly shaping the reliability and value of corporate real estate.
That omission is becoming harder to ignore. Floods, extreme heat and infrastructure breakdowns are increasingly shaping the reliability and value of corporate real estate.
The 2015 Chennai floods offered a stark illustration, causing industrial property losses estimated at around ₹14,600 crore, according to a report on building climate resilience for Indian industry. Events like these are not isolated shocks. They are signals of a deeper structural risk embedded in the built-up environment.
Corporate property is especially exposed because it is designed to last. Office parks, warehouses and campuses are typically built with a life-span of 30-50 years. Once a facility is constructed in a vulnerable location, the investment is effectively locked in. Flood-prone land, rising temperatures or fragile infrastructure can gradually erode the reliability of assets that companies depend on for operations.
Extreme heat has emerged as one of the most pervasive pressures in recent times. India’s cities can be as much as 6° Celsius warmer than surrounding rural areas because of the urban heat island effect, as research by World Resources Institute shows.
For large corporate campuses and data-heavy office buildings, this translates directly into higher electricity consumption for cooling. Power systems designed for milder conditions can come under severe strain during prolonged heatwaves.
Logistical infrastructure faces a different kind of exposure. Warehouses and distribution hubs are often located on the edges of cities where land is cheaper and access to highways is easier. These areas are often former wetlands or low-lying floodplains. Heavy rainfall can overwhelm drainage systems, cut road access and damage inventory. As supply chains become more time-sensitive, even short disruptions can ripple through corporate operations.
Risks extend beyond physical damage. Climate stress increasingly affects the economics of property assets. Cooling costs rise as temperatures climb. Insurance premiums may increase in areas with repeated disasters. Worker productivity falls when heat becomes extreme. The Institute of Risk Management estimates that heat-related productivity losses already cost India tens of billions of dollars annually and could threaten several percentage points of GDP by the end of this decade.
Investors are beginning to treat these pressures as financial variables rather than environmental concerns. Property portfolios are increasingly assessed for exposure to physical climate hazards such as floods and heatwaves, according to the OECD, a club of rich nations. For companies with large real estate footprints, resilience may soon matter as much as location.
That shift is beginning to influence how corporate infrastructure is planned. One response is better information. Companies are starting to incorporate climate hazard maps and heat projections into location decisions, avoiding sites prone to floods or extreme heat exposure. The practice is already visible in sectors such as data centres, where developers increasingly factor climate risks into site decisions.
Building design is also evolving. India’s policy framework for construction emphasizes structures that can withstand rising temperatures and other climate stresses. Architects are turning to techniques that reduce heat absorption and cooling demand, including reflective materials, improved ventilation and building orientation that minimizes solar exposure. Flood-prone sites are increasingly incorporating raised foundations and improved drainage.
Green infrastructure is another emerging tool. Expanding tree cover and permeable landscapes can lower local temperatures and absorb excess rainwater during storms, urban adaptation research supported by the International Finance Corporation shows. Corporate campuses that integrate parks, shaded walkways and natural water retention areas not only improve work conditions for staff but also reduce flood risk.
Even logistics infrastructure is beginning to adapt. Developers are building warehouses that meet green certification standards, which often include better insulation, water management systems and more efficient energy use. India’s stock of green-certified warehousing space could quadruple by the end of the 2020s as institutional investors push for more resilient assets, according to JLL, a property consultancy.
India’s corporate real estate boom is far from over. New industrial corridors, tech clusters and logistic networks will continue to reshape its landscape. However, the next generation of corporate infrastructure will be judged not only by how efficiently it supports growth, but by how well it withstands the pressures of a changing climate.
Companies that treat resilience as a design principle rather than an afterthought may find that their safest assets are also the most valuable. In the coming years, corporate India’s geographical map may be shaped as much by climate science as by economics.
The author is an independent expert based in New Delhi, Kolkata and Odisha. Twitter: @scurve Instagram: @soumya.scurve.