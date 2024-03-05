Opinion
Geological hydrogen explorers are yet to find their first gusher
Summary
- Hydrogen extracted from the ground must compete with split-water supply and it is showing very slow progress.
Think of an iconic image of the petroleum age and you may well be picturing a fountain of crude spouting hundreds of feet into the air, scattering thousands of barrels around a smashed drilling derrick.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more