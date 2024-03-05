Geological hydrogen explorers are yet to find their first gusher

It’s not simply a matter of transferring expertise, however. Petroleum geologists study the sorts of sedimentary rocks that trap oil and gas, but hydrogen appears to be produced when water interacts with iron-rich volcanic minerals, a quite different type of rock, according to Mengli Zhang, a former PetroChina geologist now working at the Colorado School of Mines. Finding promising resources is going to necessitate bringing in expertise from the mining industry and the geothermal power sector, she said. “There is the potential for such discoveries, but we don’t know how likely it will be," she said. “So far, there are no world-class discoveries."