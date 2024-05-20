Geo-neutrality: India is lukewarm to Nato’s invitation for good reason
Summary
- Russia’s recent aggression in Ukraine has renewed Nato’s relevance, but while the US may be keen for the alliance to expand its geopolitical reach, the era of such military pacts is over.
During the spring of 1948 in post-war Europe, an extra-parliamentary coup brought Czech communists to power in Prague. At the same time, there was an ongoing civil war in Greece and unrest in Turkey. In Italy, it appeared as if the Italian communist party would make inroads in an upcoming election.