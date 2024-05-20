Geo-neutrality: India is lukewarm to Nato’s invitation for good reason

Nato has proven to be a credible deterrent in many instances, the most recent example being the containment of the Ukrainian conflict to just Ukraine, Russia and Belarus. Some political thinkers from the realist school, like professor John Mearsheimer of the University of Chicago, believe that Nato’s eastward expansion is culpable of having goaded Russia into conflict with Ukraine. After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, despite Nato’s initial expansion during that phase, its influence was in steady decline—until the Ukrainian war broke out.