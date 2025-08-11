Mint Quick Edit | Go global or play local? Get competitive
As America erects a trade wall, growth from globalization will take a bolder bet than it did when the Berlin Wall fell. India should opt for a renewed export thrust even if success demands difficult economic reforms.
As a geopolitical seismic shock, the US walling itself off isn’t close to the Berlin Wall falling, but it poses India a familiar question: Go global or play local? As in 1991, we should aim to prove it a false choice.
