It’s nearly impossible to de-risk Europe from a possible Trump victory
Summary
- The presidential candidate’s approach to trade alone would be enough to hit the EU, given its heavy economic reliance on cross-border commerce. And then there would be other fiscal demands too (think defence).
Nothing is certain except death and taxes. The latter is on everyone’s mind in Europe, where France is embarking on an eye-watering round of belt-tightening worth €60 billion to repair public finances. Italy is eyeing fresh levies on corporate profits and oil major Total Energies is criticizing UK tax plans.