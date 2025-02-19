Geopolitics: Brace for a global shake-up now that Trump has rattled Nato
Summary
- Geopolitics quaked after the US left its European allies in the lurch over a Ukraine peace deal. Nato’s rupture isn’t all. A worst-case scenario of the future may see China gain greater power. India must stay alert.
The Earth’s core might be shifting shape invisibly, as scientists suspect, but its surface is clearly in for the seismic shock of a geopolitical rupture. This week, the US under Donald Trump sent shudders across Europe with a stern message on the latter’s security.