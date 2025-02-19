Geopolitics: Brace for a global shake-up now that Trump has rattled Nato

The stark reality of Europe’s voice being kept out, placed in the context of US hints that Russia may get to keep occupied Ukrainian territory, has stunned not just America’s closest Nato allies, but also others around the world. Pushed by a sudden US tilt away, European leaders went into an emergency huddle of their own. Apart from a joint defence plan that doesn’t hinge on US backing, they also need a say in what Europe’s map will look like if and when hostilities end.