Oceans are getting roiled while the fabric of world trade gets tattered: It mustn’t go too far
The world faces risks as hard power and geopolitics turn oceans and trade routes into theatres of conflict. Outcomes could reshape the global balance of power, but the toll taken on the world must be kept to a minimum. The last threads in the warp and weft of global ties mustn’t be allowed to snap.
The threads of commerce once wove tapestries of trade, with steady routes and exchange hubs lifting the prosperity of nations. But the map of international business is no longer tranquil—we now sail on the turbulent seas of hard power and violent oceans of geopolitics.