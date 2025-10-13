In the last five years, the fabric of our existence has nearly been torn by a virus and now the fabric of trade is on its way to being shredded. The first was utterly unexpected. Covid and its mutations infected every company, hammered every economy and ground every nation down. It left a $2.37 trillion hole in global GDP, greater than the entire economies of Italy, Canada or Brazil. Governments scrambled to contain the economic crises with fiscal responses of vastly enlarged public spending.