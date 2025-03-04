Geopolitics has cast a long shadow on the gravity model of world trade
Summary
- Strategic alignments rather than natural factors—of economic size and geographical distance—have begun shaping trade patterns. This pre-dates Trump’s second term and is far from ideal, but it’s the reality India faces.
High-school physics textbooks tell us that the gravitational pull between two objects is determined by three factors—the weight of the two objects, the distance between them and a universal gravitational constant. The gravitational force is directly proportional to the mass of each object, while it is inversely proportional to the distance between them.