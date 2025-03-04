Geopolitics has cast a long shadow on the gravity model of world trade

The maxim that trade follows the flag was central to the colonial era built on territorial conquest to get access to raw materials. The multilateral system that emerged at the end of World War II was based on the principle that all countries get the same treatment in trade ties, with the Most Favoured Nation (MFN) as the default status. The tea leaves tell us that strategic alignments will play a bigger role in economic engagements in the years ahead, perhaps with discriminatory tariffs. It is not necessarily the best way to arrange the world economy, but the shift in direction is unmissable.