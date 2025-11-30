Geopolitics: Creative conservatism should guide India’s foreign policy in an era of US–China rivalry
Summary
As India’s ties with the US fray and calls grow to lean towards China or other power blocs, easy answers fall apart on closer scrutiny. We should retain neutrality but also use carefully crafted creative diplomacy to build meaningful leverage with overseas partners.
After this year’s shocking turn in India-US relations, many argued that India must tilt towards China to counterbalance America. It is true that we have ended up becoming geopolitically more dependent on the United States than the US is on us.
