Geopolitics: Who’s afraid of India’s relationship with Russia?
Summary
- Modi's first visit to Russia since the Ukraine war began was followed globally. Let this be said: New Delhi’s ties with Moscow needn’t worry the West, given the role New Delhi can play in pursuit of peace. Let’s remember: Indian strategic autonomy would be better assured by economic success.
Barely a year after US President Joe Biden hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House to much fanfare, it’s the Kremlin now that is courting India’s leader in much the same way. US efforts to woo India to its side—or the West—in a world riven by geopolitics may seem to have failed, as both Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin sang paeans to the two nations’ enduring friendship on Tuesday.