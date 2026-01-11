As geopolitics turns turbulent, India may need new ways to protect its strategy autonomy
As global alliances fray and trade, security and diplomacy pull in different directions, India is entering a year that will test its strategic reflexes. New Delhi may need to think beyond the obvious, exercise pragmatism and learn from unexpected examples.
Morning shows the day and developments during the first week of 2026 promise to turn the year into a geopolitical roller-coaster. India will probably need new tools during this period and may have to look further afield for some tips. Each nation’s individual and unique strategy has to be a sum of parts, some of which may have to be borrowed.