Geopolitics: Is the US opioid crisis a theatre of Cold War II?

A Joe Biden presidency would be better for Russia than a Donald Trump one, Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week, calling the current US leader more “predictable." Coming from a Cold War adversary, this may be taken in America as a backhanded endorsement of Trump, whose anti-Nato rants have made US allies in Europe sit up. Shorn of Eurocentricity, though, the Cold War II underway is actually a US-China face-off, so what matters more is who China’s Xi Jinping would rather have in the White House. As Xi has been discreet, this is a mystery. Between a business-focused Trump and a Pax Americana-oriented Biden, Xi’s pick may go by his country’s quest for global heft now that it has dumped “Hide your strength, bide your time." Where trade and geopolitics converge, though, who wins this year’s US polls may make no difference to China. This covers not just high-end chips and AI, but, in a twist of irony worthy of a Mobius strip, also opioid drugs. The last time Xi and Biden met, three months ago, apart from a restored military hot-line to defuse tension, hands were shaken over Xi’s promise to crack down on inputs for opioids being made in China and sneaked into America. More than half a decade ago, Trump had got Xi’s assent on helping stanch the illegal inflow of fentanyl, an addictive pain-killer that has sent overdose deaths surging in America.

The US opioid crisis is mostly self-inflicted. Regulatory approval of oxycodone for pain relief was obtained by profit-seekers on the false claim that its opium-derived stuff was safe. This set off a wave of recreational use, which, amplified by Purdue Pharma’s aggressive oxy-marketing, created legions of addicts as well as a lucrative grey market... which, in turn, set the stage for usage escalation to fentanyl, a fully synthetic pill that’s approved for terminal pain but is far more potent. Described as ‘mega morphine,’ it’s a pill that can kill its popper. Of American lives lost to overdoses, an official count that soared above 100,000 in 2021, over two-thirds are pinned squarely on fentanyl, which has been taking a rapidly rising toll since 2015. Fatalities from heroin, that has-been opium derivative, saw a drop-off around the same time. The US drug police have been trying to plug fentanyl’s inflow, but plenty still gets smuggled in, some of it via Mexico. Did supply create demand for demand to suck in supply? The story has an eerie echo of what led up to the Opium Wars. Alarmed by this addictive menace, China sought to block opium imports in the mid-19th century, but its barriers were battered down by the force of arms deployed by a British-led coalition of victors, who had trade interests to ‘defend’ and ports to control (yes, Hong Kong) for smooth market access. China, of course, saw invasive shipments as a profound loss of sovereignty, and this memory is said to inform its view of the West till this day. Does it, perchance, also animate its relations with today’s great power, the US?

China exported its way out of poverty, cannot be blamed for America’s opioid addiction, and now has US leaders asking for drug control in the same breath as missile control. This differs from the era of US-Soviet talks. Those were held across an ‘iron curtain.’ Today’s are within a jumble of ties with trade enmeshed and drugs thrown in. As Biden frames it, it’s democracy versus autocracy. True. To keep mass opiates in check, democracy must prevail. And that would serve India’s best interests too.