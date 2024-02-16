Geopolitics: Is the US opioid crisis a theatre of Cold War II?

The US opioid crisis is mostly self-inflicted. Regulatory approval of oxycodone for pain relief was obtained by profit-seekers on the false claim that its opium-derived stuff was safe. This set off a wave of recreational use, which, amplified by Purdue Pharma’s aggressive oxy-marketing, created legions of addicts as well as a lucrative grey market... which, in turn, set the stage for usage escalation to fentanyl, a fully synthetic pill that’s approved for terminal pain but is far more potent. Described as ‘mega morphine,’ it’s a pill that can kill its popper. Of American lives lost to overdoses, an official count that soared above 100,000 in 2021, over two-thirds are pinned squarely on fentanyl, which has been taking a rapidly rising toll since 2015. Fatalities from heroin, that has-been opium derivative, saw a drop-off around the same time. The US drug police have been trying to plug fentanyl’s inflow, but plenty still gets smuggled in, some of it via Mexico. Did supply create demand for demand to suck in supply? The story has an eerie echo of what led up to the Opium Wars. Alarmed by this addictive menace, China sought to block opium imports in the mid-19th century, but its barriers were battered down by the force of arms deployed by a British-led coalition of victors, who had trade interests to ‘defend’ and ports to control (yes, Hong Kong) for smooth market access. China, of course, saw invasive shipments as a profound loss of sovereignty, and this memory is said to inform its view of the West till this day. Does it, perchance, also animate its relations with today’s great power, the US?

Hi! You're reading a premium article Start 14 Days Free Trial