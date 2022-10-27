Geopolitics renders COP27 a framework for futile debates5 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 10:53 AM IST
- A world riven with sharp divisions is unlikely to find an implementation consensus at the coming climate conference in Egypt.
As the world turns its focus to another COP – Conference of Parties, the 27th so far – to be held in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, between November 6 and 18, two trends are rearing their heads, both in contestation with each other. In short, the desire to make COP27 an implementation session (to follow up on Glasgow’s COP26 commitments) is likely to see geopolitics throttle the world’s climate ambitions once more.