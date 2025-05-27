Race in Trump’s America: One step forward and two steps back
SummaryFive years after George Floyd’s brutal killing by local police in the US, race relations are no better and probably worse. The cause of racial equality has taken severe blows from a Caucasian backlash.
On the afternoon of 25 May 2020, George Floyd was choked to death on a Minneapolis street by a police officer. The brutal act, captured on video by a teenager, sparked a wave of multiracial protests for social justice and police reform. It also became a flashpoint in US politics and culture, ushering in a brief and backlash-ready period that galvanized millions to push for racial progress.