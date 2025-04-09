Rahul Jacob: Recall what Keynes and Kennan had to say
Summary
- Their clarity on the virtues of globalization holds resonance in a world rattled by Trump’s tariff onslaught. It may also explain why Montek Singh Ahluwalia is backing import duty reduction by India.
At an event to celebrate George Kennan in 1994 on the eve of his 90th birthday, the diplomat credited with the strategy of containment that guided US policy towards the former Soviet Union said it had resulted in “one of the great disappointments of my life." Kennan was saddened that containment had extracted costs too high and that the US and its European allies had in effect demanded the Soviet Union’s “unconditional surrender."