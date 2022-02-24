Germany can soon be one of India’s top trade partners

Though India and Germany have a trade history of over 500 years, this year marks 66 years of AHK Indien, the Indo-German Chamber of Commerce (IGCC), and we look forward to new ways to enhance cooperation between the two. More than 1,800 German companies have business relations with India, the majority of which have subsidiaries or joint ventures. Germany has been the 7th largest foreign direct investor in India since January 2000. German FDI in India from April 2000 to September 2021 stood at $13.4 billion. There are more than 1,600 Indo-German collaborations and over 600 Indo-German joint ventures in operation. German firms have created hundreds of thousands of job opportunities in India. Nearly 565 Indian companies are in Germany and they have added to its growth story.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}