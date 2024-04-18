GE's Crotonville sale signals sunset of traditional corporate campuses
Summary
- The relevance of corporate academies is waning, both globally and in India amid the growing use of technology, emergence of 5G, and sophisticated e-learning platforms
GE (formerly General Electric) recently sold its iconic 60-acre Crotonville campus, established in 1956, for $22 million. This facility, once the heart of GE’s corporate culture, thrived during Jack Welch's tenure when managers yearned to network with top executives and immerse themselves in the company's culture. But following GE's recent segmentation, Crotonville's significance dwindled.