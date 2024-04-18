GE's Crotonville sale signals sunset of traditional corporate campuses

Indian companies too adopted the concept of dedicated training campuses. In 1959, the visionary J.R.D. Tata founded the Tata Management Training Centre in Pune to advance career development and instill company values. Similarly, the Infosys Leadership Institute was established in Mysuru in 2001 under N.R. Narayana Murthy's guidance to train world-class managers and leaders who would then go on to lead the company. It trains about 4,000 Infosys managers every year.