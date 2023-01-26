Get into mission mode on the ease of charging1 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Early adopters of EVs living in urban apartment blocks have run into RWA resistance over charging amenities. For mass-market EV adoption, such knots need to be untangled swiftly
If you live in an urban apartment complex and own an electric vehicle, or plan to buy an EV, your biggest worry of ownership isn’t range anxiety. Rather, it is probably your resident welfare association (RWA). Across major Indian cities, EV owners are sparring with housing complex associations that refuse to let them install chargers on the premises, citing building bylaws, parking lots with no plans for it and lack of space, among other pretexts. How will electricity drawn from plug-points in common areas be paid for? And what if a vehicle bursts into flames? Since power metering exist and fires are only a small risk, these objections are weak. Sadly, so are EV users as a lobby group. As EVs form hardly 1% of India’s new car sales and no more than 5% of the two-wheeler offtake, EV users remain too few. While this may explain why so many RWAs are deaf to their demands, it is scandalous in the context of our need for cleaner mobility.
