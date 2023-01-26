Get into mission mode on the ease of charging

Early adopters of EVs deserve to be commended for charting a course that others must follow in the global effort to choke carbon emissions that trap heat and threaten the planet. But anecdotal evidence suggests that the hoops that EV owners must leap through to recharge their batteries has disheartened others who might have sought electric options. It is also evident that residents of housing societies whose RWAs have installed chargers are much better disposed to the prospect of going electric. All this should push RWAs out of their inertia on charging amenities. Since it could take costly transformer upgrades and rewiring of circuitry, fixed costs may prove steep, but RWAs may find it worthwhile to work with charging set-up providers. Inviting private operators to offer services on the premises, however, could keep recharge costs high (on low volumes) and work against the appeal of EVs. The math can be tricky. Could a government effort untangle these knots? It’s a challenge big enough for a policy response. Most urban dwellers who use their own vehicles do not park beside a usable plug point, which is a luxury of bungalow living. This could justify some funds from outlays on urban development on a ‘go electric’ package for apartment blocks. As EV makers have a keen interest in the ease of charging, they could be co-opted too. Perhaps private-public partnerships can take up this task at scale. All in all, for EVs to sell in volumes that can make a real difference, chargers must be placed within the routine reach of would-be users.

