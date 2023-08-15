Get on with data protection now that the law’s enacted

Get on with data protection now that the law’s enacted4 min read 15 Aug 2023, 08:19 PM IST
We’re past the point of mulling what would serve us better and our focus should be on the law we have
In the end, it was all over almost before it started. Within a week, India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023, went from being presented before the Lok Sabha to being passed by both Houses of Parliament, receiving a Presidential assent and being notified in the Official Gazette. Having tried to visualize what this moment might be like for over a decade, now that we have a data protection regime, it feels almost anti-climactic.