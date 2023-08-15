Get on with data protection now that the law’s enacted

I have written frequently about the need for a data protection law in India, and, when the process started, have chronicled in these pages the fits and starts that have characterized our journey to this point. At times, I have expressed my exasperation with the meandering path we have taken to get here, often complaining bitterly about what I believed were fatal flaws in our approach. Most notably, I have bemoaned the long, and ultimately futile, detour we took down the path of data localization and the classification of critical personal data, just as I have agonized about the unintentional harms that I believe will inevitably result from obdurately insisting on parental consent for everyone up to the age of 18. While the law as enacted has all but dropped the notion of data localization and critical personal data, the age of consent remains 18, and I worry that we may live to regret that.