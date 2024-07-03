Get your meetings right: Time is too valuable a resource

Time is the most scarce resource for any leader, influencing not only her individual performance but also the organization’s culture and strategic direction. Leaders, therefore, must be strategic in how they spend their time—with themselves, and in one-on-one as well as group meetings.

Time alone allows leaders to both respond and react, but more importantly, step back, reflect and strategize. Some CEOs, for instance, block off parts of their day to focus on these solo tasks, recognizing the importance of uninterrupted time for high-level thinking.

Meetings are a significant component of a leader’s time expenditure. One Harvard study showed that CEOs spent 72% of their total work time in meetings, while another MIT Sloan article concluded that the average executive spends about 50% of his or her time in meetings.

At the same time, whether it is in the sitcom The Office or Dilbert cartoons, or in our conversations, there is a clear view that many group meetings are run poorly. This article focuses on what could help improve the effectiveness of meetings.

Also read: How lockdown revamped office meetings

Meetings are essential for decision-making, aligning a team and fostering collaboration. However, to be effective, group meetings need to be well-structured. This includes having a clear agenda, defined objectives and ensuring the right people are in attendance. Avoiding unnecessary presentations and focusing on dialogue and decision-making can make them productive.

But even before getting to ‘how best to run a meeting,’ we think it is important to answer two key questions.

The first is whether there should be a meeting at all, or can the objective be met through an empowered individual (with inputs from others) or even in a group setting via email? This is even more relevant for recurring meetings, which start off with the right intention but then inertia takes over.

The second is clarity on the desired objective of the meeting—is it to generate ideas, challenge solutions, take decisions, seek alignment or communicate with a broader group? Meetings can be set for any of these, but there needs to be clarity on what outcome is expected.

It is crucial to implement structured processes to increase meeting effectiveness. Based on our experience across organizations, there are seven practical principles that can help leaders run meetings more effectively.

Define the agenda sharply: This is easier said than done but the most important step nonetheless. Clearly outline the meeting’s objectives . Distribute necessary material in advance to allow every participant to come prepared. This can save time and lead to more meaningful contributions and outcomes.

Deliberate participation: Invite only those who can contribute value or benefit from the discussion. This helps keep the meeting focused and prevents it from becoming unwieldy. Tesla’s chief Elon Musk has gone one step further; he suggests that those who feel they are not contributing enough should leave the meeting.

Avoid PowerPoint presentations: Use the meeting time for discussion and decision-making, rather than lengthy presentations. This approach keeps participants engaged and the conversation dynamic. In a previous article, we talked about the famous Amazon memo that everyone reads at the start of a meeting—rather than sit through a presentation—for discussions to be held on it.

Insist on punctuality: Start meetings on time to respect everyone’s schedule. Turning up late for meetings (regularly) indicates either lack of control and/or disrespect for others’ time, neither of which is a trait one would look for in a leader.

We know of some organizations that implement penalties on latecomers, if necessary, to discourage tardiness. But, ultimately, it is the leader (or the one chairing the meeting) who must lead by example.

Encourage balanced participation: Ensure that all voices are heard and not just the dominant ones. The chairperson should facilitate a wide discussion, giving quieter members an opportunity to speak. In her book Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can’t Stop Talking, Susan Cain makes a powerful case for listening to introverts.

Summarize key points: At the end of the meeting, recap the main points and decisions. This ensures clarity and alignment on the next steps. While well begun may be half done, true value is realized only when there is action and follow-through.

Actionable minutes: Record minutes of the meeting in a format that clearly states ‘who’ will do ‘what’ and by ‘when’ (the WWW format). Circulate these minutes within two days of the meeting to maintain momentum and accountability in the group. For a recurring meeting, start by reviewing the previous meeting’s action items, as this helps ensure that previous decisions are acted upon.

Implementing all these practices can transform meetings from time sinks into valuable sessions that drive decisions and align strategies. As leaders strive to manage their most precious resource, time, running meetings effectively becomes a critical skill.

By adopting a disciplined approach to time management in pursuit of organizational goals, leaders can enhance their own productivity as well as the overall performance of their organizations.