Get your meetings right: Time is too valuable a resource
Summary
- A goal-oriented and value-maximizing approach to meetings can help leaders boost the productivity of their organizations. Avoiding lengthy presentations and encouraging balanced participation can help hasten decision-making.
Time is the most scarce resource for any leader, influencing not only her individual performance but also the organization’s culture and strategic direction. Leaders, therefore, must be strategic in how they spend their time—with themselves, and in one-on-one as well as group meetings.