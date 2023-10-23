Getting Delhi's rich to use public transport is easier said than done
Summary
- Apart from overcoming several physical, technical and economic challenges, this would require a fundamental shift in the way we view people who travel by car versus those who use public transport
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to get the upper-middle-class using public transport. This is a great idea that poses even greater challenges. Public transport needs to offer riders comfort, convenience and reliability in order for the well-heeled to even consider using it.