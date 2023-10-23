Getting Delhi's rich to use public transport is easier said than done

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wants to get the upper-middle-class using public transport. This is a great idea that poses even greater challenges. Public transport needs to offer riders comfort, convenience and reliability in order for the well-heeled to even consider using it.

This could plausibly be achieved by overcoming a number of planning, technology, funding and implementation challenges. On the supply side, Delhi will have to ensure that public transport is as convenient and comfortable as a chauffeur-driven car, given that the city’s extreme weather conditions, poorly built pavements, and other practical considerations such as pollution don’t make walking easy. No corporate CEO wants to show up for meetings covered in grime. No bureaucrat wants to waste time chasing multiple connections to get to their destination.

But the demand side poses an even bigger challenge: the city will have to shed its conditioning that use of public transport is a sign of low socio-economic status. It will have to drop its mental conditioning that deems private transport a symbol of high status, and the absence of it a disadvantage. That would require nothing short of a mini cultural revolution.

What would happen to the chain of command in a company if the CEO and the worker who runs errands both travelled by the Metro? Would the social order hold up if the hierarchy of power were not reinforced with a steady stream of status reminders? Would it be outlandish to expect the car-ensconced to worry about such existential problems when invited to ride a bus or train?

A personal vehicle has never been, in the Indian imagination, a mere means of getting from A to B. It is a symbol of status, of the power differential that exists between the haves and have-nots. Is it fair to expect people to break from this mindset, derived from a traditional culture of hierarchy in terms of caste and income? The answer is a resounding yes, for multiple reasons.

One is that the modern Indian nation is conceived as a democracy, where the only kind of valid hierarchy is the chain of command required for functional efficiency at work. Outside the workplace, employer and employee would be equal in the democratic ideal. However, India is still a democracy in the making, and appealing to abstract principles that are at odds with practised reality can go only so far.

The second reason is much more persuasive. Indian business is globalising, and Indian businessmen are familiar with global norms of different kinds. In Amsterdam all classes of people cycle, whether they hang a Rembrandt on their drawing-room wall or an amateur watercolour. In France, the President debates policy with citizens at hundreds of town halls. American politicians take pride in swilling the same beer as the construction worker and the struggling would-be writer of a bestseller. CEOs and secretaries queue up at the same cafeteria counter for lunch.

When Infosys’s Narayana Murthy travelled by economy class, he was signalling a cultural shift at his company line with the egalitarian underpinning of a meritocracy. India’s elite can understand this logic, if presented with the means to articulate it. Nowadays there is an ESG cachet to be derived as well by using public transport both at an individual and corporate level.

But the most compelling reason for the elite to adopt public transport is that time is money. If a dedicated Airport Metro can transport you to the airport from the city centre in a predictable 22 minutes, a corporate executive should naturally choose public transport.

Appeals to democratic equality, global practices, environmental responsibilities and the value of time could loosen the attachment elites have to their prized driving machines. That’s provided the builders of public transport also pay attention to making the first and last legs of the journey easy and comfortable.

Buses, and not just the Metro, must run to a schedule so that travel can be planned. Bus stops can be cooled. Roads must be designed to allow small yet safe vehicles to ferry passengers to and from transit points without getting caught in traffic. Town planning and traffic management authorities will also have to contribute to achieve this.

Projects such as the Bus Rapid Transit Corridor, which allow buses to travel quickly on dedicated stretches of road, enhance the appeal of public transport. And, of course, the political leadership will have to be thorough in implementing the required supply-side reforms and committed enough to resist the inevitable pressure from the car lobby.