Getting Delhi's rich to use public transport is easier said than done

The second reason is much more persuasive. Indian business is globalising, and Indian businessmen are familiar with global norms of different kinds. In Amsterdam all classes of people cycle, whether they hang a Rembrandt on their drawing-room wall or an amateur watercolour. In France, the President debates policy with citizens at hundreds of town halls. American politicians take pride in swilling the same beer as the construction worker and the struggling would-be writer of a bestseller. CEOs and secretaries queue up at the same cafeteria counter for lunch.

