Getting humans to trust face-less machines remains a challenge for tech giants
Summary
- Tech companies must examine key insights of human behaviour to generate trust in technology. They should work to craft a personality for what they have on offer.
The Meteorological department was monitoring the development of Cyclone Tauktae. On 14 May 2021, more than 90 vessels in the areas that could be impacted by the cyclone were advised to move to safe locations. While almost all of them moved as advised, the captain of barge P-305 chose to move just 200 metres away from its initial location. Despite the Met department’s warning, the captain’s assessment was that his vessel was safe, since the maximum predicted wind speed was only 40 knots and his location was 120 nautical miles away from the eye of the tropical storm.