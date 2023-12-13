Getting humans to trust face-less machines remains a challenge for tech giants

There is no industry that trains its personnel to abide by the decisions of machines more than global civil aviation. Airline pilots are trained to go by the decisions of a machine and not by their intuitions, especially when there is a conflict between the two. So on 1 June 2009, when the pilots of Air France Flight 447 from Rio de Janeiro to Paris were bombarded with confusing messages and alarms from the aircraft’s computer system, they were not mentally prepared for such a scenario. Unfamiliar with such a situation, they made several errors of judgement, and in conjunction with severe weather conditions, this led to a complex ‘error chain’ that ended in a crash and the loss of 228 lives. The captain’s last known words, captured on the flight recorder, were “We’re going to crash... this can’t be true. But what’s happening?" A case of a machine letting down humans.