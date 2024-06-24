Getting insured is one thing, adequate life-insurance cover is another
Summary
- With increasing financial literacy, rising income levels and more, Indian families recognize the need for long-term financial planning, including the value of life insurance. But how much should people go for? By one thumb-rule, the sum assured should be around 10 times one’s annual income.
As a football enthusiast, I find the sport exhilarating. It demands patience, persistence and timing. Its unpredictability adds to its allure. Life, much like a football match, is inherently a series of unpredictable events, emphasizing the necessity of having adequate defences in place, both on field and in terms of financial planning. Appropriate strategies and calculated moves can make all the difference in securing our life goals.