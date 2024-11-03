Opinion
Manu Joseph: Gifting isn’t really the noble act it seems to be
Manu Joseph 5 min read 03 Nov 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- It’s driven less by generosity and more by obligation in most cases. And the value of what’s gifted reveals how gifters assess the status of gift recipients.
One evening, a few days before Diwali, it took me nearly three hours to travel 30km from Gurgaon to Delhi. The traffic congestion was, as usual, caused by amiable people who cannot bear to be alone. Many of them were travelling to hand over gifts to other people.
