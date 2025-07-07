The temporary staffing model beats gig employment hollow
In comparison with gig work, temp recruitment on a formal basis works in favour of workers, businesses and the government. For a relatively flexible and secure workforce, India should promote temporary enrolment over gig jobs.
India’s workforce is undergoing a transformation. By 2025, the gig economy is projected to include over 12 million workers, while the temporary (or temp) staffing industry is expected to grow at a compounded 13.2% annually, as the nation witnesses a seismic shift in employment patterns. The gig economy—think of app-based drivers and delivery agents—offers flexibility but often leaves workers without security or growth opportunities.