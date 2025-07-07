The temporary staffing model beats gig employment hollow

Ease of doing business as a corporate advantage: Temp staffing is a game-changer for companies that need to keep their wage bills relatively variable, rather than adding to fixed costs. India’s manufacturing sector, for example, relies on temp workers to fill 40% of its workforce during peak seasons. Unlike gig platforms, where companies must negotiate with individual workers, temp agencies streamline hiring. Businesses save an estimated 25% on recruitment costs and 30% on onboarding time by using temp staff over gig workers, according to industry studies. For example, a logistics firm hiring 500 temp workers through an agency can scale up operations in two weeks, while it can take several months for a business to source gig workers.