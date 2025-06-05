Indira Rajaraman: Reduce uncertainty at the base of India’s pyramid
Summary
A reduction in road accident injuries will raise household savings and foster well-being among multitudes. We must enforce helmet usage among two-wheeler riders. A helmet on a pole is a poignant symbol of a fallen soldier. A helmet on a head can be a symbol of a state that protects its people.
The air in early May was thick with threats from across the border of drones and debris. Do these threats affect people differently depending on where they are situated on the socio-economic ladder?
